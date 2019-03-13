Ag commissioner says meat labeling law will help consumers

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson says a new law just signed by Governor Phil Bryant should protect you when you shop for meat.
Gipson was in Laurel Wednesday to speak to Jones County Republican Women.
On Tuesday, Bryant signed into law Senate Bill 2922, prohibiting animal cultures, plants and insects from being labeled as meat.
Gipson said the law was needed because of what he calls “fake meat” products.
“The Governor signed it into law yesterday to require truth in labeling standards for meat, so consumers in Mississippi, in Jones County, in Laurel, can know that they’re buying real meat, versus lab-grown, cell-cultured meat in a petri dish,” Gipson said.
Gipson said his office is working on new regulations for meat labeling and those will be ready when the law goes into effect on July 1.
