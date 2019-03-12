USM dynamic duo named All-C-USA in hoops

DALLAS, Texas (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi’s dynamic duo, senior guards Cortez Edwards and Tyree Griffin, were honored Monday afternoon, earning All-Conference USA men’s basketball selections.
The pair was named to the conference’s five-man, second team. C-USA honored 16 players as All-C-USA, including a five-man first team and six-man third team.
Edwards, who became the Golden Eagles’ all-time leader in steals earlier this month, also was named to C-USA’s All-Defensive team.
The announcements came Monday afternoon from the league office.
Edwards and Griffin nearly mirrored each other in a number of categories. Edwards averaged 13.7 points and 2.2 steals a game, while Griffin averaged 13.6 points and 2.1 steals a game.
The two flip-flopped numbers in other areas, as a result of their roles on the floor.
Edwards, the Golden Eagles’ shooting guard/small forward, averaged 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game.
Griffin, a transfer point guard who already ranks third in all-time assists after just two seasons on the floor, averaged 3.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
Both were factors as the Golden Eagles won 19 games and finished in a second-place in the conference standings. The 19 wins are the most for the program since the 2013-14 season.
Edwards and Griffin became the first Golden Eagles honored for the regular season since guard Chip Armelin was named third-team All-C-USA in 2015.
The previous season, guard Neil Watson was named first-team All-C-USA and forward Michael Craig was a third-team selection.
Edwards was named to the 2018 Conference USA Men’s Championship All-Tournament team.
Individual awards for the 2018-19 season, such as Freshman of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year will be announced Tuesday. Player of the Year and Coach of the Year will be announced Wednesday.
