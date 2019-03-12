‘Remain in Mexico’ policy has sent 240 migrant asylum seekers to wait across border so far, DHS says

(CNN) - Homeland Security agents are telling more asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their immigration court hearings in the U.S.
In an update, DHS said Tuesday the U.S. has returned 240 migrants to Mexico under a new expanded version of its “Migrant Protection Protocols” program.
The program is also known as "Remain in Mexico."
Under the plan, DHS returns migrants, primarily from Central America, to Mexico to wait as they apply for asylum in the U.S.
On Monday, the department expanded this program from one port of entry to ports along three California areas.
According to DHS, it does not apply to Mexican citizens and unaccompanied minors.
The expansion comes as immigrant advocacy groups continue to fight against the program in court.
In February, advocacy groups suing the government asked a federal judge for a restraining order that would block DHS from forcing asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases are pending in the U.S.
