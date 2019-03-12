Mississippi House ups ante on teacher pay; final sum unclear

House leaders have also been firmly in favor of pay increases for at least state employees. House Appropriation Committee Chairman John Read, a Gautier Republican, told The Associated Press on Monday that House leaders are considering $12 million to $15 million to increase pay for any state employees who haven’t had raises in the past two years. He also said the state is considering money for public university and community college employees who haven’t had raises recently. Some higher education institutions have provided at least modest raises in recent years.