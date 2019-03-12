Jones tennis sweeps matches before break

ELLISVILLE, MS _ The Jones College tennis teams turned in a solid weekend’s work at the Howard Sposrt Complex, sweeping consecutive opponents on back-to-back days.
Friday, the No. 17 Lady Bobcats blanked Itawamba Community College 9-0, while the 25th-ranked men’s team beat the Indians 7-2.
Saturday, the Lady Bobcats (8-1) won their seventh consecutive match with a 6-3 victory over Blue Mountain College, while the Bobcats (7-3) won its third straight match with a 7-2 victory over the Toppers.
Friday
Jones College 9, Itawamba 0
Singles
- 1. Mireia Jordan (JC) def. Julianna Alves (I) 6-4, 6-2
- 2. Ariadna Jordan (JC) def. Maggie Creekmore (I) 6-0, 6-1
- 3. Danielle Viljoen (JC) def. Kaitlyn Meadows (I) 6-0, 6-0
- 4. Kaitlyn Craig (JC) def. Caroline Ferguson (I) 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3), 13-11
- 5. Dixie Lei Hodges (JC) def. Farrah Fowlkes (I) 6-3, 6-4
- 6. Judith Mills (JC) def. Riley Crouch (I) 6-1, 8-6
Doubles
- 1. Jordan-Jordan (JC) def. Alves-Creekmore (I) 8-1
- 2. Craig-Hodges (JC) def. Meadows-Folkes (I) 9-7
- 3. Viljoen-Mills (JC) def. Caroline Ferguson-Claire Ferguson (I) 8-4
Saturday
Jones College 6, Blue Mountain 3
Singles
- 1. Mariana Alvarez (BM) def. Mireia Jordan (JC) 6-2, 6-0
- 2. Ariadna Jordan (JC) def. Piper Johnson (BM) 6-0, 6-1
- 3. Damielle Viljoen (JC) def. Tatiana Quinonez (BM) 6-1, 6-2
- 4. Emille Seegraves (BM) def. Kaitlyn Craig (JC) 6-2, 6-1
- 5. Dixie Lei Hodges (JC) def. Mattie Mills (BM) 7-6, 6-1, 10-5
- 6. Judith Mills (JC) def. Attie Finley (BM) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- 1. Alvarez-Quinonez (BM) def. Jordan-Jordan (JC) 8-6
- 2. Craig-Hodges (JC) def. Johnson-Emily Standard (BM) 8-3
- 3. Viljoen-Mills (JC) def. Finley-Mills (BM) 8-5
Friday
Jones College 7, Itawamba 2
Singles
- 1. Franco Roland (I) def. Jodi Morey (JC) 6-4, 6-2
- 2. Noel Monsalve (JC) def. Sergio Garcia-Uruena (I) 6-3, 6-4
- 3. Erich Fischer (JC) def. Blake Gregory (I) 7-6 (3), 6-1
- 4. Jacob Johnson (JC) def. Reese Duncan (I) 6-4, 6-1
- 5. Cody Courtnrey (JC) def. Hayden Embry (I) 6-1, 6-0
- 6. Daniel Tanious (JC) def. Brody Clayton (I) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
- 1. Roland-Gregory (I) def. Morey-Monsalve (JC) 9-8
- 2. Fischer-Johnson (JC) def. Duncan-Garcia-Uruena (I) 9-8 (6)
- 3. James McWilliams-Courtney (JC) def. Zak Keith-Embry (I) 9-8 (3)
Saturday
Jones College 7, Blue Mountain 2
Singles
- 1. Juan Silva (BM) def. Jordi Morey (JC) 6-2, 2-6, 10-7
- 2. Noel Monsalve (JC) def. John Jiminez (BM) 6-3, 3-6, 10-5
- 3. David Garcia (BM) def. Erich Fischer (JC) 6-1, 6-0
- 4. Jacob Johnson (JC) def. Zak Harbin (BM) 6-3, 4-6, 10-3
- 5. Cody Courtney (JC) def. Juan Vargas (BM) 6-0, 6-4
- 6. Daniel Tanious (JC) def. Eduardo Chagas (BM) 2-6, 6-2, 10-3
Doubles
- 1. Morey Monsalve (JC) def. Jiminez-Silva (BM) 8-4
- 2. Fischer-Johnson (JC) def. Zak Harbin-Chagas (BM) 8-3
- 3. James McWilliams-Courtney (JC) def. Zaen Harbin-Garcia (BM) 8-3
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.