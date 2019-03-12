Governor gives update on Nissan Layoffs

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Governor Phil Bryant gave an update on the Nissan plant layoffs on Tuesday.
The governor said about 300 contract employees from the Canton plant were laid off, but he said there is a silver lining, some employees will get help finding other jobs.
“We have been able to bring in our workforce team immediately and find jobs for most of those,” Bryant said. “We’ve got about 40,000 job openings across the state of Mississippi, so we are looking for everyone that can work and find a really good for them right here in Mississippi.”
March 8 was the last day of work for Nissan employees that were laid off, but they will be paid through March 18.
