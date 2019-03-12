Free pancakes at IHOP March 12

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - If one ever needed a reason to visit IHOP, free pancakes would be it. The International House of Pancakes will be offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to customers on March 12 also known as Free Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In exchange for the free meal, the company hopes patrons will donate to help children battling critical illnesses. The chain’s slogan is “Flip it Forward for Kids” as donations will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
According to the company’s website, all IHOP’s are participating in the event. Select locations will host the event until 10 p.m. Call your local IHOP for more information.
