First Alert: Take a look at Tuesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning mild with temps in the 50s and cloudy skies. Temps will warm up into the upper 70s with cloudy skies. Temps this evening will be in the upper 60s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to low 50s tonight.
Wednesday will be our warmest day this week with highs in the low 80s under cloudy skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry.
A cold front will move through on Thursday giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. But, I can’t rule out a strong t-Storm. Rainfall amounts could be between one to two inches. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
We'll be much cooler for Friday and the weekend with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s.
Next week, looks sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s!
