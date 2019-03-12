Duck hunting season expansion measure signed into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - A bill containing legislation by Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was signed into law on Tuesday by President Donald Trump. The legislation allows states to extend duck hunting season to Jan. 31 and schedule special hunts for veterans, military and youths.
Trump signed the Natural Resources Management Act after it passed the Senate and House with overwhelming bipartisan support. The bill includes public lands, natural resources and water bills, according to Hyde-Smith’s office.
“The President signing this bill caps a long-fought effort by sportsmen over the years to bring some common sense to how federal duck hunting seasons are scheduled,” Hyde-Smith said in a news release.
The duck hunting provisions in the bill are based on the Migratory Bird Framework and Hunting Opportunities for Veterans Act, which was the first bill introduced by Hyde-Smith as a Senator.
“States will now have the option to extend the season a few more days, which can make a difference both for hunters and small businesses. The fact we’ve also carved out special hunting sessions for military, veterans, and youths is an added and well-deserved bonus,” Hyde-Smith said.
The current federal deadline for migratory bird hunting is the last Sunday in January.
Under the new law, states can set aside separate two-day special hunt periods for youth, military and veterans. The hunts can be set for up to 14 days before or after the regular season.
The bill also codified an effort by members of the Mississippi congressional delegation to designate the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Jackson as a national monument within the National Park System.
