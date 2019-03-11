USM Hailes’ named 1st-team All-C-USA

DALLAS, Texas (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi junior point guard Shonte Hailes earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.
The league office announced Hailes’ selection to the nine-woman-team Monday afternoon as Hailes became the first Lady Eagles named first team All-C-USA since Brittany Dinkins in 2017.
Two years ago, Hailes earned a spot on C-USA’s All-Freshman team in 2017.
This year, the Quitman native averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 assists a game, leading the Lady Eagles in both categories. Hailes twice hit 30 points or more in a game, including a career-high 33-point outing, and has made five or more assists in 15 games this season.
Despite missing two games after injuring her ankle against Mississippi State University, Hailes also topped USM in minutes played, total points, assists, baskets, free throws, 3-point baskets. She finished second on the team in steals and was one of five Lady Eagles with at least 100 rebounds.
USM opens play in the 2019 Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship at 11 a.m. Wednesday against the University of North Texas in Frisco, Texas.
