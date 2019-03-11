Top of Class 2019 Picture Schedule

PINE BELT (WDAM) - PICTURES: Counselors, please email your Valedictorian and Salutatorian’s SENIOR pictures used in the yearbook to topofclasswdam@gmail.com.
In the SUBJECT LINE include their name, val/sal, and high school. (Ex: Bay Springs Val-Susie Smith).
These pictures will be used for the television segment so please send a HIGH RESOLUTION picture, 300 dpi and at least a 5x7 size picture. Please do not scan pictures or use cell phone pictures.
ATTACH your Val and Sal's senior picture. DO NOT place picture within the body of the email.
IF you are unable to send pictures please let us know and we'll take a picture of your students at the event, OR students can bring a picture to the event for WDAM to use.
Once you've registered your students, we will email an itinerary to your students it can also be found on the WDAM webpage.
Forms and pictures are due by Friday, April 12, 2019.
For technical questions/problems contact Celia Lewis at clewis@wdam.com, Cindy Smith at csmith@wdam.com, LeAnn Vance at lvance@wdam.com or call 1-800-844-WDAM. For technical problems with the registration form contact Beth McDaniel at 601-477-4037.
