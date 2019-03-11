Slidell woman killed in Pearl River County crash

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A woman from Slidell was killed Monday morning in Pearl River County when her car crashed into a tree.
The victim, who has not been identified, was driving south on Highway 43, north of BL Jackson Drive, when authorities say she lost control of her vehicle. The car, a 2009 Toyota Camry, went off the right side of the road, overturned, and crashed into a tree.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, she was the only person in the car and was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family.
