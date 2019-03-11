Selfmade Kash, who raps about stealing bank info, indicted for wire fraud

(Gray News) - Jonathan Woods, a Detroit-based rapper, goes by the stage name Selfmade Kash.
Ironically, federal prosecutors say he isn’t self-made at all. They indicted him on wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession of unauthorized access devices charges last Thursday.
The 25-year-old is notorious for rapping about stealing bank information. His social media accounts are filled with photos of himself flashing stacks of cash.
In his music videos, he often sports a golden necklace with a credit card medallion.
His album “BINs and Bitcoin” has songs like “In Swipe I Trust,” “Swipe School,” “Bins,” “Scam Likely” and "511718″ in which he bragged he’s the greatest “swiper” of all time.
He claimed to be the greatest on his social media accounts. He claimed to be the best in live interviews.
Not so, said the feds.
“The defendant, Jonathan Woods, claimed to be sophisticated at credit card fraud when, in fact, he is not,” the feds wrote in the indictment reviewed by The Washington Post.
Even so, Selfmade Kash had the image and reputation of a great scammer. So much so, aspiring scammers would even pay him to learn his techniques.
“Because of his reputation as the ‘swipegoat,' people frequently contact Woods on social media to inquire how to engage in credit card fraud,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment. “Woods, in turn, sells information on how to commit identity theft and credit card fraud.”
But authorities said this, too, was a scam. The information he sold, allegedly for between $400 and $600, was fraudulent.
"In fact, the information was worthless and many of the BINs (Bank Identification Numbers) were nonexistent," the indictment read.
If convicted, Woods could spend up to 20 years in prison, according to The Detroit News.
