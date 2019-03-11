Pike County 14-year-old charged with mother’s murder released on bond

Amariyona Hall’s father posted her $100,000 bond.

By Waverly McCarthy | March 11, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 11:19 AM

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Pike County 14-year-old charged in her mother’s murder has been released on bond.

Detective Chris Bell with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Amariyona Hall was released from jail after her father posted bond on Saturday.

In January, 32-year-old Erica Hall was found brutally attacked and killed in the front yard of her home.

According to her family, she died at the hands of her own children, who were taken into custody.

Fourteen-year-old Amariyona Hall and her 12-year-old sister allegedly stabbed then shot their mother. Amariyona has been charged as an adult and her case was bound over to a grand jury March 5.

No additional court date has been determined yet as Pike County officials continues to gather evidence in the case.

