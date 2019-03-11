MS man sentenced in major counterfeit investigation

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - An Alcorn County man already serving a 32-month federal sentence for trafficking counterfeit goods received another three years on state charges.
Russell W. Haynie, 45, of Stantonville, Tenn., who attempted to sell millions in counterfeit goods, was sentenced in Alcorn County Circuit Court to five years, with three years to serve and two years suspended.
Judge John R. White also ordered Haynie to pay $1,000 in fines as well as the state’s investigative costs. The federal and state sentences will be served concurrently.
Haynie pleaded guilty in federal court this past November to trafficking of counterfeit goods. In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to $152,930 in federal restitution for Louis Vuitton products and another $167,295 for Michael Jors products.
Haynie and a second defendant were arrested in September 2016 at their business in Corinth, Discount Wallet Outlet.
The joint federal and state investigation discovered more than $1.5 million in counterfeit goods and coins the defendants were selling to the general public from their store and on-line.
Haynie was arrested for the second time in September 2017 at his home after state investigators found more than $2 million in counterfeit goods, including Yeti-brand products, Life Proof and Otter Box phone cases, Ray Ban sunglasses, Beats by Dre and Apple and Bose products.
Investigators also found multiple, high-end bags by Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coach, MCM and Tony Burch.
It was the largest undercover counterfeit operation since AG Jim Hood created the Knock Out Knock Offs taskforce (KOKO) 10 years ago. Multiple agencies assisted the investigation, including the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department, United States Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service.
“Criminal networks are working daily to fool the public with illegally imported counterfeit goods they use the profits from to fund other large-scale criminal activity,” said Jere T. Miles, special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations from New Orleans.
“The same criminal gerou8ps behind counterfeit luxury goods also sell counterfeit medical devices and safety items such as car air bags that directly threaten public safety for profit.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.