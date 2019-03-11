Jones baseball sweeps DH at Delgado CC

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) _ Lane Thomas tossed a complete-game, one-hitter and Brandon Hale doubled three times as fourth-ranked Jones College shut out Delgado Community College 6-0 in the opening game of a doubleheader at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
The Bobcats (13-1) polished off the Dolphins 10-4 in the second game, homering four times, including a pair from Blake Johnson.
In the opener, Thomas (4-0) went seven shutout innings, allowing only a second-inning single to Delgado’s Justin Ory. He walked two and struck out seven.
Delgado starter Daniel Dugas kept the Bobcats off the scoreboard through four innings before the Bobcats broke through in the top of the fifth inning.
Robbie Woody and O’Neill Burgos hit run-scoring singles and Kirkland Trahan added an RBI-double to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead.
Jones closed out the scoring in the top of the seventh inning on a double from Hale and a two-run home run from Gabe Lacy.
Lacy finished with a homer and single and Trace Henry hit a double and single.
Dugas allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings. He walked two, struck out one.
In the nightcap, Delgado held a 1-0 lead after five innings. But in the top of the sixth inning, Burgos cracked a three-run home run and Johnson followed with a solo shot to give Jones a 4-1 lead.
The Dolphins (9-5) came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to get within 4-3, but the Bobcats
Seized control with a six-run, seventh inning.
Bailee Hendon homered and Jake Mason had a run-scoring single before drove home two runs with a single and Johnson capped the inning with a two-run home run.
Burgos finished with five RBIs and Johnson drove in three more runs. Hendon hit a home run and triple, Woody had two singles and Mason finished with two singles.
Jones reliever Coleton Ausbern (3-0) pitched the final three innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits. He walked one, struck put five.
Losing pitcher Payton Russell allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out four.
Ory led Delgado at the the plate with a triple, double and single.
Jones returns to the diamond at 2 p.m. Tuesday to host Baton Rouge Community College.
