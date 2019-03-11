Hub City Swing Band performs at Saenger Theater

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Saenger Theater was filled with the sounds of the past Sunday afternoon as the Hub City Swing Band put on a concert.
There are five saxophones, trumpets and trombones along with a four-piece drum section making up the band.
The swing band consists of almost 20 musicians from across the state.
"Some of the people are real players, said band director Arthur Matthews. "They make their living playing music. Most of us are regular folks. One of the saxophone players manages Patio 44. Some of the players are retired band directors. The man playing piano just retired from Stennis. He has a master’s in nuclear engineering.”
This year’s show was called “Moving On.”
Organizers said they chose this theme in efforts to pay tribute to the big band style from the 50s and 60s.
“This is the big band in the 50s and 60s,” explained Matthews. "Big band music fell out of favor during WWII, but it survived. We played competitions that were arranged in the last couple of years. The big band music is still very much alive.”
Directors said having these concerts give people an opportunity to enjoy a different kind of music.
“It just kind of changes things up,” mentioned Matthews. "This is a free concert. Sometimes concert band music is a hard sell. We think people might enjoy different kinds of music.”
If you missed Sunday’s performance, you can still catch them. The band will be playing again on April 28 at 3:00 p.m.
