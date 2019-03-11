Voters head to polls Tuesday for House District 101 special election

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Some Lamar County residents living in House District 101 will be electing a new House Representative Tuesday during a special election.
"The person who's elected to this position is going to represent you and will be your voice in Jackson for you in making our laws,” said Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins.
The seat was vacated at the beginning of this year by Brad Touchstone, who was elected to serve as Lamar County Court Judge.
"We were ordered to have a special election for our House District 101, which is vacant, by the governor along with two other counties in the state of Mississippi,” said Hankins.
Ten of the county’s 23 precincts are in District 101.
They include Sumrall, Rocky Branch, Oloh, Midway, Kingsmill, Breland and Lake Serene. Millcreek and Oak Grove precincts are in the district, but they are split.
"Not all of that precinct lives inside of House District 101. Only portions of that prescient are involved in that House District, which means if you don’t live inside of that district, you wouldn’t be able to vote,” Hankins said.
If you are not sure if you live in House District 101, you are encouraged to call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-794-8504.
There are five candidates running for the house seat. They are Gary Crist, Kent McCarty, Steven Utroska, Daniel Wade and Andrew Waites.
