Gulf Wars XXVIII held in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) - Lumberton is traveling back in time this week for Gulf Wars XXVIII.
Gulf Wars is an event held by the Society for Creative Anachronism Inc., which is an international organization dedicated to researching and recreating the arts and skills of pre-17th century Europe.
The event is being held from March 9 to March 17 at Kings Arrow Ranch in Lumberton.
“Gulf Wars is an annual war between the Kingdoms of Ansteorra and Trimaris, and hosted by Gleann Abhann and Meridies. It is also know as the war without enemies for the friendliness of all our attendees,” the official website says.
For more information on the event, visit GulfWars.org.
