First Alert: Take a look at Monday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning much warmer with temps in the mid 60s! Temps will warm up into the low 70s with cloudy skies and scattered t-storms this afternoon, so keep your raincoats handy. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to low 50s tonight.
Skies will be cloudy on Tuesday across the area as highs top out into the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be our warmest day this week with highs in the low 80s under cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry.
A cold front will move through on Thursday giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts could be between one to two inches.. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
We’ll be much cooler for Friday and the weekend with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s.
