Hattiesburg man killed in early-morning shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A verbal altercation between family members early Sunday morning escalated into a shooting that left a 40-year-old Hattiesburg man dead.
According to the HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, police were called to the intersection of Front and Main streets about 3 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man wounded from a gunshot.
The incident was “domestic related between two family members,” Moore said.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Forrest County coroner Butch Benedict identified the victim as Ronnie Turner, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Benedict said Turner’s body had been sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsy.
An individual involved in the incident was questioned and released, Moore said. No formal charges have been filed at this time, Moore said.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.