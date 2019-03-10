Habitat for Humanity holds National Women Build Week

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Habitat for Humanity has been getting some extra help from women volunteers this week as the organization continues to work on affordable housing for deserving families.
This has been National Women Build Week.
WDAM caught up with about a dozen women volunteers who worked on this home for the Lang family on Park Avenue. It's a four-bedroom, two-bath home that's about 75 percent complete.
“I'm meeting some of the other women from the community and just working side by side, hand in hand together, it's been very inspiring,” volunteer Brenda Dillon said.
“It's going to be a wonderful place, Dianne Stroo said. “We've all written our names in certain places throughout and put prayers all over the inside of the walls and just brought kind of a hope and peace to somebody makes it worthwhile.
Volunteers began working on this home about ten months ago.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.