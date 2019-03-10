First Alert: Sunday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - We have a chance for a few showers tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Monday you can expect scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. One are too 70 degree readings can’t be ruled out. The chance for rain is 50 percent.
On Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s.
By Wednesday there is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday looks wet with heavy rain possible with highs again in the upper 70s and lows in themed 50s.
Friday looks partly cloudy with only a 20 percent chance for a shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.
Cloudy on Saturday and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
