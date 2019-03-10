Columbia PD offering law enforcement program for high school students

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is offering a program to high school students interested in learning about careers in law enforcement.
The department will have an orientation meeting on Tuesday, March 19 to discuss the Law Enforcement Explorer Program.
Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said the program is very rewarding and offers many opportunities for growth and advancement.
“This program will give you the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and background in the law enforcement field through a unique shadowing perspective,” Kelly said in a letter. “This program will also give you the personal relationships with area professors and professionals, which you will need when choosing which career field, you find the most interesting.”
The program is for students in grades 9 through 12. The registration fee is $30 for the year and includes insurance for students.
The meeting will take place at the Columbia Police Department located on 205 2nd Street beginning at 5:30 p.m.
