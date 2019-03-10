City of Hattiesburg to host flood safety expos

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Beginning next week, officials with the City of Hattiesburg will present the latest information about flood safety to residents in different wards.
Mayor Toby Barker, City council members, and other community organizations will visit each ward to talk to residents about flood safety, infrastructure planning and how you can better protect yourself in the event of a severe weather situation.
In honor of Severe Weather Awareness Month and Flood Safety Awareness Week, the city will host a series of flood safety expos in the following wards:
· March 12 at 6 p.m. – Ward 1 / Cornerstone Baptist Church / 3202 W 7th Street
· March 18 at 6 p.m. – Ward 4 / Hattiesburg Zoo / 107 S 17th Ave
· March 19 at 6 p.m. – Ward 2 / C.E. Roy Community Center / 300 E 5th Street
· March 21 at 6 p.m. – Ward 5 / NR Burger Middle School / 174 WSF Tatum Blvd
· March 25 at 6 p.m. – Ward 3 / Thames Elementary / 2900 Jamestown Road
Flood insurance, floodplain management, severe weather safety planning along with other topics will be discussed at the expos.
For more information, visit the city’s website here.
