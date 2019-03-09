West Jones girls fall short of state title

“There’s really nothing you can say to make them feel better,” said West Jones head coach Sharon Murray. “They’re hurting right now, nothing I can really say. I just told them I’m proud of the effort, I’m proud of the season that we had. I love ‘em. They feel horrible right now, but they’ll still look back on these days and notice that they’ve done a lot. A big legacy, been to Jackson five years. Some people will find a negative in that, but you can find a whole lot of positive in that.”