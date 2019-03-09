West Jones girls fall short of state title

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - For the second straight season, West Jones girls basketball made it all the way to the state championship game – and for the second straight season the Lady Mustangs came up just short of winning a title.
West Jones suffered its first loss of the season to Olive Branch 61-48 on Friday in the class 5A state title inside the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
The Conquistadors were led by Endya Buford’s 36 points. Senior Jurnee McLaurin led the Lady Mustangs (29-1) with 20 points while junior added 15 points.
“There’s really nothing you can say to make them feel better,” said West Jones head coach Sharon Murray. “They’re hurting right now, nothing I can really say. I just told them I’m proud of the effort, I’m proud of the season that we had. I love ‘em. They feel horrible right now, but they’ll still look back on these days and notice that they’ve done a lot. A big legacy, been to Jackson five years. Some people will find a negative in that, but you can find a whole lot of positive in that.”
