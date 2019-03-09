Pine Belt soldier surprises entire family

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - One Pine Belt soldier is now reunited with his family after a year-long deployment.
“We had been together since we were teenagers,” Vera Lightsey said. "And this is the basic training picture and my babies just like to carry it around with them
Husband and father Sgt. Kenneth Lightsey was deployed to Kuwait in March 2018, leaving behind his wife and two children.
“The most thing out of everything is my family does the deployment I know it’s part of the job, so I had to go do it and serve my country,” Kenneth said.
Upon returning home, Kenneth first surprised his wife. Then, made his way to Glade Elementary School to surprise Skyler, his daughter.
Teacher, Noel Wagnon said Skylar has talked about this moment for months.
“Just like saying that she’s so excited for him to get here and that she doesn’t know she knows that he’s coming this month, but she doesn’t know when,” Noel said.
Kenneth surprised Skylar in class during Dr. Seuss week when they were celebrating pajama day.
“If she doesn’t cry, that’s fine, but I have a feeling she’s going to run straight to me and I’m going to pick her straight up and give her a big ole hug,” Kenneth said.
“That’s her love, that’s the apple of her eye,” Vera said. “We’ve been waiting a long year for him to be back home.”
The Lightsey family plans to spend time together by traveling, now that Kenneth is back home.
