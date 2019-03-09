Jones Co. volunteer firefighters sending supplies to AL tornado victims

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Some Jones County volunteer firefighters will be leaving to take donated relief supplies to tornado victims in Alabama.
Firefighters from different departments collected bottled water, canned food, toiletries, and baby supplies for several days. All the supplies were loaded onto two trailers, which will leave for Lee County, Alabama early Sunday morning.
“We roll out at 5 a.m. tomorrow headed to Church of the Highlands in Opelika, which is a major staging point for relief supplies,” Powers Fire & Rescue Captain Lance Chancellor said. “Their church is then sending out smaller amounts of donations to various areas along that 70-mile track.”
We've had the tornadoes that have come through Hattiesburg two times in the last couple of years, and we know how devastating it can be, so we've just got to help our friends, help our neighbors,” Ashly Hudson said.
Chancellor said they’ll be leaving with more than 18,000 pounds of relief supplies.
