Former Wayne County housing authority director indicted on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The former Executive Director for the Waynesboro Housing Authority has been indicted and a trial date has been set.
Larry Anthony “Tony” Dunn is scheduled to be in circuit court on Monday, May 6 to face three charges of selling a controlled substance. Dunn was arrested in October of 2018 after a two-year investigation by narcotics officers from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, at the time of the arrest, Dunn was allegedly conducting some of the sales on property owned by the Housing Authority, which is considered federal property, which is also near a church.
These factors could bring additional charges against Dunn.
“These are serious charges, when you’ve got pills that’s distributed on the street that’s not by a doctor, it’s a dangerous situation,” Ashley said. “We are fighting the war on drugs and we have zero tolerance for this in Wayne County.”
Sheriff Ashley went on to commend his narcotics officers and the public for their help in bringing the indictments against the former housing director.
