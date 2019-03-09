First Alert: Saturday evening forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for showers and possibly one or two thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.
For Sunday we have a 60 percent chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm mainly in the early morning then decreasing throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
For Monday there is a chance for isolated showers with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
On Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday looks to be cloudy with scattered showers. It will be warm as well with highs in the lower 80s possible.
By Thursday we have showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
For Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance for scattered showers with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday looks cloudy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. The chance for rain is only 20 percent.
