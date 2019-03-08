Woman arrested while visiting Jefferson Davis Co. Jail

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A woman visiting the Jefferson Davis County Jail became an inmate after reportedly trying to smuggle contraband inside the facility.
Authorities said Mattie Boleware tried to sneak contraband into the jail in a bottle of body wash. According to authorities, the bottle was filled with a plastic bag full of tobacco and rolling papers.
Boleware is now charged with felony attempting to furnish contraband to an inmate. She is set to see a judge sometime Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.