Supreme Court refuses to hear 1994 Marion Co. capital murder case

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a case of a man convicted of capital murder in 1994.
James Earnest “Squirrel” Watts was convicted by a Marion County jury for killing Vanessa Nicole Lumpkin, a girl under the age of 12 at the time. The jury convicted Watts and sentenced him to death, but the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed his sentence after ruling the trial court had not properly instructed the jury by omitting one of the three sentencing options in capital murder cases.
According to court documents, during re-sentencing in 1999, the state offered to not seek the death penalty if Watts would agree to waive his right to pursue a life sentence with parole and accept a sentence of life without parole.
Watts accepted the offer and received life without the possibility of parole.
In 2017, Watts filed a motion to adjust his sentence to life with eligibility for parole, but the trial court denied his motion, and the court of appeals found no error in the trial’s court’s ruling and affirmed Watts’ sentence in December 2018.
With the Supreme Court declining to hear the case, the appeals court’s affirmation stands.
