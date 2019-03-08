Some Arnold Line Water Association customers under boil water advisory

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Arnold Line Water Association has issued a boil water notice that affects about 100 customers in Hattiesburg. According to the utility company, the advisory was put in to affect after a construction company hit a water line near Lowe’s on U.S. Highway 98.
The advisory applies to the following areas:
- Magnolia Drive
- Southern Lane
- Hill Crest Dr
- West Lane
- North Lane
- Shears Road
Weathersby Road south of U.S. Highway 98
Residents are asked to boil their drinking water for at least two minutes until further notice.
