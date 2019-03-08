Severe weather still possible, but looking less likely, for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The chance for severe weather across parts of the Pine Belt continues to diminish but isn't zero. The Storm Prediction Center continues to show a "Marginal Risk" for severe storms in our area late Saturday through Sunday morning. That is a 1-out-of-5 on the 1-to-5 scale where five is the highest risk for severe weather.
The Karrie Meter is in line with the SPC. Right now, it is at a 3.11.
What to expect:
Saturday will be warm and mostly cloudy ahead of a weakening line of storms that looks to move through the area overnight. The line of storms will break apart as they push through the area. Counter-intuitively, as the storms break apart, that may actually help the storms get better organized, increasing the threat for stronger wind gusts.
Threats:
The main concerns will be for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hail. The tornado threat is low, but it isn’t zero.
Timing:
There may be isolated storms that develop ahead of the line of storms as early as 5 p.m. But the line of storms won’t arrive until after 7 p.m. and will move through the area from Northwest to southeast overnight. The severe threat will end around 1 am.
Unknowns:
There aren't as many with this system as other recent systems. But one of the unknowns is just how organized storms will be able to become as the line falls apart.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
