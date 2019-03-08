Pres. Trump visits with families, survivors on Lee County, AL tornado damage tour

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The people of Lee County, Alabama are welcoming President Donald Trump to their hard-hit community days after an EF-4 tornado created a 70 mile-long path of devastation that claimed 23 lives.
The first couple boarded Air Force One in Washington Friday morning and landed at Fort Benning in neighboring Georgia hours later. They were greeted by that state’s leaders. Then, the Trumps boarded Marine One and traveled west about 45 miles to Lee County.
During the approximately 30 minute helicopter flight, the president was able to view from above the decimation of homes and businesses in the Beauregard and Smiths Station areas in the southern portion of the county.
The president told reporters he couldn’t get to Alabama “fast enough” after the tornado struck.
When Marine One landed at Auburn University Regional Airport, the president was greeted by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Senator Doug Jones. Traveling with the president from Washington were other Alabama leaders including U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and the area’s congressional representative, Rep. Mike Rogers.
Also along for the tour are members of the president’s cabinet including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, as well as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
After airport greetings, the group climbed into armored SUVs and took a motorcade into the affected areas to get a firsthand look at the damage and to talk with survivors.
The route featured many onlookers holding out their phones to take photos/video of the motorcade. A group of school children were also outside waving at the motorcade. There were several groups of onlookers along the drive. One couple sat in a pickup truck parked in a driveway waving a large American flag.
The motorcade passed one big group standing in front of a large sign attached to a fence that #BeauregardStrong. Another sign read “Welcome President Trump.”
The president got out of his motorcade around noon and walked through a heavily destroyed area in the Beauregard community where homes and trees were completely flattened for as far as the eye could see. He and his wife walked through the damage while getting a briefing from Kathy Carson, director of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.
During the walk, he answered one press question about what he saw from the air.
“It’s hard to believe actually. We saw things you wouldn’t believe,” the president said. He added that "Governor [Kay Ivey] has done an incredible job.”
The first couple walked down a bit of a hill to greet three families who lost loved ones as well as homes in the tornado in this immediate area. He spent about eight minutes speaking with them and hugged many of them.
The tour included visiting what was left of the home of Sheila Creech and Marshall Lynn Grimes, both of whom died. There, Trump spoke with family members including Chris Grimes (son) and wife, Denise, David Grimes (brother) and wife, Kristen.
Ms. Creech came to Beauregard to live with Mr. Grimes after her Panama City apartment was damaged during Hurricane Michael in October 2018. Mr. Grimes’s daughter was hospitalized and her friend, Taylor Thornton, 10, died at the home when the tornado swept through. The two had just returned from a camping trip.
While the conversation could not be heard between the president and the Grimes family, one family member showed him the motorcycle vest and Bible that belonged to Lynn Grimes. The vest, which was a sentimental item to the family, was lost during the storms and later located and returned. Trump could be seen hugging the family.
Then, there was the home of Susanne and John Polk. He was hospitalized a week and a half ago and his doctors kept him longer than planned. On Sunday morning, Mrs. Polk left their home to visit her husband. Minutes later, she got a message that Lee Road 38 was hit by a tornado. Mrs. Polk is a member of the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department and aided in the search and rescue efforts.
And President Trump visited the home of Tamatha “Tammy” and James “Jim” Cardwell. Mrs. Cardwell was home during the storm and survived.
At one point during the first stop, the president, Ivey and Carson spoke. However, it was difficult to hear and Ivey spoke very softly. It is clear that she thanked the president for coming and said that “we’re stronger together.”
Carson could be heard touting the work of locals who responded to the emergency.
“The support that we have gotten from local responders is unimaginable,” Carson explained.
The motorcade traveled to Providence Baptist Church in Opelika where the president and others visited the disaster relief center that has been set up. There, he met with the church’s senior pastor, Rev. Rusty Sowell, and was able to thank first responders and volunteers, as well as meet with more survivors.
Dozens of families crowded into the auditorium that was already filled with clothes, toiletries, diapers, school backpacks and other items.
The crowd erupted into cheers after the president took a picture with Gatlin, a 12-year-old who has been voluteering at the church all week. He also signed several Bibles.
Trump was already scheduled to fly to his Florida home on Friday before the Alabama stop was added to his schedule. He plans to fly to Florida afterward.
Below is the current schedule for the president’s trip:
- 8:20 a.m. : Depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
- 8:30 a.m.: Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
- 8:40 a.m.: Depart Washington, D.C., en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 10:30 a.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 10:40 a.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Lee County, AL
- 11:05 a.m.: Arrive at Auburn University Regional Airport
- 1:35 p.m.: Depart Lee County, AL, en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 2 p.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 2:10 p.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Palm Beach, FL
