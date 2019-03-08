Powell pulls USM past Holy Cross, 4-1

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Junior right-hander Walker Powell allowed four baserunners over seven innings to lead the University of Southern Mississippi to a 4-1 victory over the College of Holy Cross Friday afternoon.
It was the first game of a twilight doubleheader, as the Golden Eagles shook up the original schedule to dodge inclement weather expected later in the weekend.
“Of the three phases (Friday) in this first game, pitching and defense carried us,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “We got some timely hitting and scored enough runs and didn’t beat ourselves on defense.
“And certainly, (Powell) and (reliever Alex) Nelms pitched well.”
Indeed.
Powell (1-0) allowed one run on three hits in seven innings, walking one and matching his career high with seven strikeouts.
“The slider, the off-speed, both were working, and I was working them in early in the count, so that definitely helped with the strikeouts,” Powell said. “I was able to put some guys away with the cutter and slider.
Nelms allowed two singles in each of the game’s final two innings, but kept the Crusaders (1-12) off the scoreboard to pick up his first save of the season.
Catcher Bryant Bowen and shortstop Will McGillis each hit solo home runs as the Golden Eagles (6-5) won their second consecutive game.
USM grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Holy Cross right-hander Pat McGowan (0-4).
Center fielder Gabe Montenegro singled and then moved to third base on McGowan’s errant pickoff attempt. After second baseman Matthew Guidry was hit by a pitch, first baseman Hunter Slater slashed a single to center to score Montenegro.
Bryant’s first clout of the season cleared the billboard in left field for a 2-0 lead, and after USM loaded the bases on a pair of walks and hit-by-pitch, Montenegro made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.
McGowan allowed three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out two.
Powell, who had not allowed a baserunner through four innings, walked third baseman Alex Gionis with an out in the fifth inning.
After first baseman Evan Blum singled to right field to break up the no-hitter, designated hitter Nate Wolf blooped a two-out single to left field to score Gionis.
But Powell got a ground out to end the inning and then set down the Crusaders in order in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Powell gave up a leadoff single before retiring the next three batters in succession.
“I definitely was in a rhythm through the first four innings,” Powell said.
McGillis’ first home run as a Golden Eagle sailed over the fence in left-center field to end the scoring.
McGillis, who came into Friday with one hit in 16 at-bats, had two hits was hit by a pitch to reach base three times. Slater and Montenegro each had two singles.
Blum had two hits for the Crusaders.
