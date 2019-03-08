Laurel man arrested on gun, drug charges in Hattiesburg

Willie Carpenter Jr. is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
March 8, 2019 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 2:56 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on gun and drug charges by Hattiesburg police early Thursday morning.

Officials said officers patrolling the area around Duncan Lake Park found 35-year-old Willie Carpenter Jr. parked in a vehicle near the back of the park just before 5 a.m.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said police searched Carpenter’s vehicle and found ecstasy, Xanax, marijuana and an illegal sawed-off .22 caliber rifle.

Moore said Carpenter is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

