Laurel man arrested on gun, drug charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on gun and drug charges by Hattiesburg police early Thursday morning.
Officials said officers patrolling the area around Duncan Lake Park found 35-year-old Willie Carpenter Jr. parked in a vehicle near the back of the park just before 5 a.m.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said police searched Carpenter’s vehicle and found ecstasy, Xanax, marijuana and an illegal sawed-off .22 caliber rifle.
Moore said Carpenter is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
