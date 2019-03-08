Jefferson Davis Co. inmate accused of knocking jailer unconscious

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - An inmate in the Jefferson Davis County Jail faces a new felony charge after allegedly attacking a corrections officer.
Authorities said a judge set Sedrick Williams’ bond at $10,000 for felony simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
According to a deputy, the incident started with Williams banging on his cell door Wednesday. When a jailer went to check on him, Williams reportedly pushed his way out of the cell and punched the deputy in the face, leaving him unconscious.
Authorities said a dispatcher saw the assault on surveillance cameras and called for help.
The deputy suffered minor cuts to his face and back of his head and was released from the hospital the same day.
Williams was already in jail on a family disturbance charge.
