First Alert: Chance for severe weather this weekend decreasing

Clouds with a few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening. Light rain and a rumble of thunder is about as bad as it should get. Temperatures will be in the 70s through sundown then fall back into the 60s overnight. Saturday, temperatures will get back into the 70s again with showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain will stick around through the overnight hours, too. The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded our area to a marginal risk for severe weather. That is a one on the one-to-five scale where five is the highest risk. The main threat from storms in our area will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and small hail. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.
Sunday morning, a few showers and thunderstorms may linger around the area, but the sky should dry up a bit by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies through the day.
Monday will feature another shot for a few showers here and there with highs around 70. Tuesday looks to be the driest day, though it will still feature a chance for a wayward shower. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday and into Thursday there will be a double-decker system that arrives with a chance for more rain and storms, the potential for severe weather and the possibility of some flooding. Highs will continue in the 70s.
