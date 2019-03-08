City of Collins welcomes 2 new firefighters

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - The City of Collins has two new certified firefighters, who just went through the State Fire Academy together.
Jeffery Maung and Timothy Brown graduated a seven-week course at the academy on February 21. This brings the number of 1,001 certified firefighters in the Collins Fire Department up to seven.
“The training was great, the instructors were awesome and everything I learned was relevant,” Maung said. “So, the next step now is just to utilize what I've learned.”
“It definitely makes me feel better about being able to properly help my city in a better way and having the knowledge to do my job a lot better than before,” Brown said.
Brown has been with the department for a year-and-a-half, and Maung joined the department about a year ago.
