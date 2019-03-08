Bay Springs boys win second state basketball title with win over Ingomar

Jackson, MS (WDAM) - The Bay Springs Bulldogs defeated the Ingomar Falcons 56-51 at the Mississippi Coliseum to win the school’s second 2A boys state basketball title.
Bay Springs boys won their first state championship in 2015.
Friday’s back and forth game came down to the wire after the Bulldogs and Falcons were all square at 35-35 to start the fourth quarter. Kevin Grimes went down with what looked like a nasty injury with just minutes left to play, but fought back into the game to help inspire his team to victory.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.