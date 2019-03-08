Armed Forces Museum hosts first volunteer training for ESGR

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - More than two dozen people gathered at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby on Friday to learn more about Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
For the first time, volunteer training for that organization was held at the museum. ESGR is the lead Defense Department program that fosters cooperation and understanding between National Guard and Reserve service personnel and their civilian employers.
The organization was established in 1972.
