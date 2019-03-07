USM baseball alters weekend schedule due to weather

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced a schedule change to the Golden Eagles’ baseball series this weekend against Holy Cross due to expected rain.
Instead of playing a game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Southern Miss (5-5) will face Holy Cross (1-11) in a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 2 p.m. at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg. A third game will be played on Saturday, with the time being announced Friday after an updated forecast is released.
Fans can use Friday’s ticket for the doubleheader on Friday and Saturday’s ticket for admission to the finale on Saturday. The Sunday game ticket may be used for another regular season home baseball game, except for the May 1 game against Ole Miss.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.