Three Pine Belt teams advance to state basketball finals

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt teams have one more trip to Jackson planned.
The East Marion Eagles (26-5) battle defending state champion Okolona (29-2) in the class 1A boys state championship on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Bay Springs (30-3) seeks its first state title since 2015 when it faces Ingomar (34-4) on Friday at 3 p.m. in the class 2A boys state championship.
After falling in the 2018 state championship by one point, West Jones is back in the state title game after winning 29 straight games. The Lady Mustangs (29-0) play Germantown (26-4) on Friday at 6 p.m. in the class 5A state title.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.