Sacred Heart debate team prepares for National competition

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A team from Sacred Heart Catholic High School has won a state mock trial championship for the seventh year in a row.
The team took top honors at an annual contest in Jackson last weekend.
It was sponsored by the Mississippi Bar Association.
A team from the Mississippi School for Math and Science from Columbus took second place.
And another team from Sacred Heart finished in third place.
Each team was judged on how they presented a case. Every school was given the same one.
Three attorney coaches helped prepare the Sacred Heart teams for the competition.
“Every week, between when the case comes out in the fall and when we compete, we practice I would say between six to 10 hours a week, so [the attorney coaches] definitely push us forward,” said Remy Poirrier, a member of the championship team.
“It feels fantastic actually to know that a lot of the work that we’ve put in has really paid off at the end of the year,” said Ella Leek, another team member.
The team is now preparing for a national competition, which will take place in Athens, Georgia in May.
The highest Sacred Heart has ever ranked in the national competition is 18th place.
