Pine Belt task force works to curb human trafficking

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The fight against human trafficking continues in the Pine Belt, led by the newly formed Pine Belt Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.
“This is definitely a problem in the Pine Belt,” said Captain Phillip Hendricks, chief investigator with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Across the nation, human trafficking is known as modern day slavery, victims forced into commercial sex.
“Just last week we rescued somebody that was being sex trafficked. A juvenile from Mississippi. That was right here in Hattiesburg,” Hendricks said.
WDAM first introduced you to the newly formed Pine Belt Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force several months back. Hendricks said the task force made up of state and local law enforcement agencies is actively executing undercover operations with a goal of rescuing victims and prosecuting traffickers.
“A prostitution sting is usually how you get to a human trafficking case. Since we’ve been operational, we have arrested 14 people for engaging in prostitution,” Hendricks said.
The Center for Violence Prevention is playing a pivotal role within the task force, making resources available to those victims who are rescued.
“We are hoping that our efforts will help rescue additional sex trafficking victims or offer woman who are in the commercial sex work or lifestyle an opportunity to go to the shelter or get the help they need,” Hendricks said.
The organization is removing the fear plaguing their life, giving victims a way out. Hendricks said as the task force is in its early stages, and its members will continue to work towards diminishing human trafficking in the Pine Belt.
“Any woman that might be seeing this on television, we want them to know if they contact the sheriff’s office we can put them in touch with someone from the Center for Violence Prevention," Hendricks said. "They can meet with that person completely anonymous from law enforcement and find out about the resources available.”
The National Human Trafficking Hotline number is 888-3737-888. You can also text 233733 for help.
