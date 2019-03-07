Ovett Petal Road to see improvements

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Residents living on Ovett Petal Road in Jones County can expect to see improvements to infrastructure in the near future.
People on Ovett Petal road say they love living on the country road where it’s quiet and peaceful, but one thing they can live without is the road condition.
“The city [has] great roads,” said resident Robert Moody. "The county, though? Out here in the country, our roads are shot."
Moody said he’s only lived on the road for a couple of months, but his vehicle has already suffered for it. He said he’s had to pay over $200 to repair damages to his tires due to the road conditions.
“I’ve already had to replace one rim on my car,” said Moody. “This tire right here there’s something wrong with it. It’s losing air right now as we speak. Every morning I have to put air in it.”
Moody is not alone. Several other neighbors who wished to not be on camera agreed that the road is in terrible condition filled with potholes and patches that go on for miles.
“The county drives through here,” said Moody. "They see it. They patch it all the time. I don’t know why they just won’t black top the whole thing."
WDAM reached out to the Jones County Board of Supervisors for answers.
Barry Saul’s office, Beat 3 supervisor, said they plan on completely repaving their section of the road by May of 2019.
Beat 4 supervisor David Scruggs said they plan to start working on their end of the road in early summer.
The Board said funds to repair the road comes from emergency funds distributed by the state legislature last year.
