MDA holds first meeting with Covington “Aspire Mississippi” team

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Representatives with the Mississippi Development Authority met for the first time Thursday with a new Covington County economic development group which is participating in a statewide program of leadership training and technical assistance.
The eight members of the county’s “Aspire Mississippi” team participated in a meet and greet luncheon with the MDA at Morgan’s on Main in Collins.
“Aspire Mississippi” will help the team develop an economic development project over the next six months.
Only six Mississippi counties were chosen for the program this year. Sharkey, Leake, Panola, Lawrence and Walthall counties will also participate.
The first formal meeting for the program will be held next month in Jackson.
