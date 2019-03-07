First Alert: Take a look at Thursday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning quite chilly with temps in the 30s! Temps will warm up into the mid 60s with sunny skies. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to low 50s tonight.
Clouds will return on Friday in advance of our next storm system, which will bring thunderstorms back to the forecast on Saturday. We’ll have to watch Saturday closely for the threat of severe weather. As of now, the biggest risk for storms and possibility for severe weather will be after 4 p.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Sunday.
The main concern with the storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, small hail and the possibility of a tornado.
Rain and a few storms will linger into Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.
Scattered showers will linger as the front hangs up across the area on Monday and Tuesday.
Another storm system will move in on Wednesday. We’ll have to watch that one closely, too.
