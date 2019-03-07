Candidate for Forrest County Sheriff suspends campaign

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A candidate running for Forrest County sheriff announced on Facebook that he has suspended his campaign.
Nick Calico said in a Wednesday Facebook post that he has decided to suspend his campaign after discussions with his family and countless prayers.
“This is a very difficult decision for me to make, as I still feel that I am the most qualified and would be the best Sheriff for Forrest County,” Calico said in the post. “I want to thank God, my family and all of the supporters that have stepped up during this campaign.”
Calico attributed the decision to a lack of support.
“I have heard time and time again while campaigning that my personal life as to whom I am related to is a big issue for the lack of support. For that I am not sorry," Calico said.
Calico previously served as chief investigator for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department. In October 2017, Calico transferred out of the department and was named a liaison officer for the Forrest County Circuit Court after ethics issues were raised due to Calico being married to the daughter of current Forrest County Sheriff Billy McGee.
David Bassett, Charlie Sims, Kenny Johnson and Jerry Oswalt remain candidates for the 2019 election.
You can view Calico’s full statement below:
